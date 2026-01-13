Manchester United appoints Carrick as interim manager

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement with Michael Carrick to return to Old Trafford as interim manager, as the club moves to steady itself after a turbulent spell on and off the pitch.

Carrick, a former United midfielder and club legend, is set to take on a caretaker role while the hierarchy considers long-term options.

His return is seen as a stabilising move aimed at restoring calm and improving performances during a difficult period for the 20-time English champions.

United had also held discussions with former player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over a possible comeback, but those talks did not progress to an agreement.

The decision follows the dismissal of Ruben Amorim last week, ending a disappointing 14-month reign that failed to meet expectations. Under the Portuguese coach, United struggled for consistency and silverware.

In the immediate aftermath of Amorim’s exit, caretaker boss Darren Fletcher oversaw a 2–2 Premier League draw against Burnley before a 2–1 defeat to Brighton ended the club’s FA Cup campaign. United had earlier crashed out of the League Cup, compounding an already frustrating season.

With no European football and early exits from both domestic cup competitions, United are set to play just 40 matches this season their fewest in a single campaign since the 1914/1915 season.

Despite the turmoil, United remain seventh in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of the top four and one point behind fifth-placed Brentford, leaving their Champions League hopes very much alive.