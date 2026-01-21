Man Utd’s Fernandes wins EPL weekly award

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has been voted the Premier League’s Player of Week for Matchweek 22 following his side’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Fernandes won the award edging out other nominees: his teammate, Kobbie Maino, Crysencio Summerville of West Ham, Everton midfielder, James Garner, Nordi Muklele, midfielder for Sunderland and Burnley’s Martin Dubravka.

The Portuguese national amassed 63 percent of the votes to beat others, Maino on 21, Summerville six, Ganer with four of the votes, while Dubrakva and Mukiele both had three.

During the Manchester derby game, Fernandes played as an attacking midfielder, and registered four tackles more than any other player on the pitch and created most chances, numbered six.

Despite being denied a goal and assist following a decision by the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, Fernandes later set up AFCON returnee, Bryan Mbuemo, to score the game’s opener, alongside immense workrate, to earn him the recognition, his third of the ongoing season and the first player to achieve the feat in a season.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Fernandes becomes the seventh Manchester United player to be announced as the winner of the award in the campaign.