It was a dramatic twist for Manchester United, who in a twinkle of an eye, tumbled from third position on English Premier League table back into fifth when Nigerian-born Irish striker, Michael Obafemi, dealt a devastating blow to the team at Old Trafford, scoring an equalizer for Southampton to ensure the game ended 2-2.

Manchester United, who were leading 2-1 in their home game to Southampton, on Monday night, was only waiting to see-off the game and maintain their chances of playing in next season’s champions league with a top-four finish.

With the match stretched with seven minutes added time, Manchester United chances of champions league hopes became slimmer when Nigerian-born strike, Obafemi, drew level at 2-2 for Southampton, leaving the Old Trafford club to slide back to the fifth position it was before the match.

Southampton shot into the lead in the 12th minute through Stuart Armstrong, but the lead was canceled when Manchester winger, Anthony Martial, leveled up and Marcus Rashford puts the team ahead with another strike a few minutes later.

Man United, however, could not hold on to the lead and in the added time allowed Obafemi much space in its defence and left the striker with no option than to score the equaliser to ensure that Southampton leaves Old Trafford with a point.

Obafemi, who hails from Ikenne in Ogun State, the home town of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, and the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osibajo, opted to play for Ireland where he was born.