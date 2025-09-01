Man Utd striker joins Napoli after first team exclusion

Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund, has joined Serie A club, Napoli, on season-long loan after being ranked low by the club’s manager and denied playing time during the pre-season and 2025-2026 English Premier League games.

Hojlund leaves Manchester United temporarily to the Italian league champions, with an obligation to buy included in the deal which could see the 22-year-old join Napoli permanently in a deal worth £38 million at the end of the loan deal.

The move came sequel to the forward falling behind pecking order at Old Trafford as well as finding himself surplus to requirement following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko, Matteus Cunah and Bryan Mbuemo, who all arrived at the club this summer.

The forward who has scored 26 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils, with an FA Cup medal to his name, will now ply as a protege to Antonio Conte who would be keen to steward his team to two Italian League titles on the bounce.

Confirming the deal on Monday, extracts from statement from Manchester United reads, ”We’d like to wish Rasmus good luck for the campaign ahead.”