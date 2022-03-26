Man Utd ex-defender, Evra, visits Oshodi under-bridge for chess game

A Manchester United former defender, Patrice Evra, visited the popular Oshodi underbridge and participated in a Chess game in Lagos State.

Evra, who was welcomed by hundreds of admirers, visited Oshodi as part of the Chess in Slums initiative, a non-governmental organisation, in the state.

The France national team former defender played the board game with the children and founder of the initiative, Tunde Onakoya, as part of an effort to encourage the indigents across Lagos.

In a video posted on his social media handle, the former defender was seen playing chess with some of the kids in the Oshodi underbridge.

After playing the game on Saturday, the retired soccer player described the children discovered through the initiative and playing the game as genius, adding I am so impressed by their skills.

Earlier, Onakoya had announced through his social media handle that a Manchester United player would be visiting Oshodi underbridge to play chess with less fortunate kids, asking his followers to guess who it was.

He wrote, “A Manchester United legend/former captain and a UEFA Champions League winner will be coming to play Chess against some of the kids in our academy at Oshodi underbridge. Can you guess who it is?”

There were many guesses as to who it would be until Friday evening when Evra, referring to the nickname Nigerian football fans gave him, revealed in a video that he would be visiting Lagos, Nigeria.

Through Chess in Slums, the Oshodi underbridge has welcomed notable personalities such as celebrities and diplomats to play chess with children.

