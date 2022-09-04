Man Utd ends Arsenal’s unbeaten run in premiere league

Efforts by Arsenal Football Club to strengthen its grip on the 2022-2023 English premier league table suffered a major setbacks after losing 3-1 to Manchester United during their week six game.

The defeat suffered at the Old Trafford stadium, the home ground of Manchester United, has reduced points separating the London club and the second team on the league, Manchester City, to one.

During the game on Sunday, Manchester United’s £82 million new boy, Antony, scored on his debut and England striker, Marcus Rashford, got two as Erik ten Hag’s men ended Arsenal’s 100 percent start to the season at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time in the pulsating duel, sweeping a shot into the far corner, sending the host fans into celebration.

Rashford claimed the assist for that and then, after Bukayo Saka had levelled on the hour, the England striker profited from two clinical United counter-attacks to ensure that the visitor winning run ends.

Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of both, splitting the Arsenal defence for Rashford’s first, then sending Christian Eriksen clear as the Dane provided the striker with a tap-in goal.

It was Rashford’s first Premier League double since December 2020, helping lift them to fifth on the current table.

Arsenal remain top. However, after their excellent start to the season, manager, Mikel Arteta, will be concerned at how easily his side were opened up, although the Gunners did have a first-half Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

