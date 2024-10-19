Man Utd defender joins Italian club’s board after retirement

Real Madrid, Manchester United and France former defender, Raphael Varane, has joined the board of Italian Serie A club, Como Football Club, following his retirement from the game.

Varane will assist the Italian club to develop its youth team with focus on youth education, and product innovation.

The club announced the former defender’s appointment on Saturday through a statement released on its official website.

Accepting the appointment, the 31-year-old described the new office as one that marked a new phase in his football career.

“Being a top-level sportsman comes with joy, sacrifice, and the constant drive to push beyond limits.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been motivated by a desire to improve and strive for excellence.

“Transitioning from the field to the boardroom isn’t the end of my football journey; it’s a new beginning that I’m looking forward to. Joining the board of Como allows me to continue contributing to the sport while shaping its future.

“This new phase of my career feels like a second birth, not an ending,” he added. “I’m not saying goodbye to football.

“Joining the Como 1907 development committee excites me, and I look forward to being part of an ambitious project that resonates with my values. Together, we will invest in youth development, expand educational opportunities, and innovate product solutions to bring the club’s vision to life”, he added.

Varane called time on his glittering playing career earlier this year, just two months after signing a two-year deal with the club in July.

The defender began his career at hometown club Lens in France before joining Madrid in 2011, where he won 18 trophies including three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

He went on to join and make 95 appearances across three seasons for Manchester United before leaving upon the expiry of his contract in June.

The player also enjoyed a hugely successful international career, winning the World Cup in 2018 and the Nations League three years later while being capped 93 times by France.

Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, currently sit 14th in Serie A and are next in action against Parma on Saturday afternoon.