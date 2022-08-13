Man Utd crisis intensifies, loses 4-0 to Brentford during Premier league games

There seems to be no solution yet to the challenges confronting English football giant, Manchester United, after the team’s humiliation during its second 2022-2023 premier league match away at Brentford.

Following the team’s defeat, the Old Trafford team led by Portuguese football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, now seats bottom of the league with no point as well as goals and has five goals deficit already.

On Saturday, Brentford produced a stunning first-half performance as they scored four goals in the first 35 minutes to condemn Man United’s hopes of taking away any point from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Josh Dasilva put the hosts ahead when his strike from distance somehow eluded United and Spanish goalkeeper, David de Gea, signaling that the new manager, Erik ten Hag, was yet to understand the challenges facing the team. Mathias Jensen doubled the lead after dispossessing former Brentford player Christian Eriksen, with Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo goals putting Thomas Frank’s side four up during an incredible first half in which they dismantled United in stunning fashion.

The defeat is United’s seventh in a row on the road – their worst run since 1936 – while it is the seventh time they have conceded at least four goals in a league game since the start of last season.

While Brentford can bask in a historic win, Erik ten Hag faces the unenviable task of lifting his players in time for the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday, 22 August.

Having been deservedly beaten by Brighton last week, United sought to make a quick start but it was Brentford who found early joy as the visitors’ defence crumbled in spectacular fashion against their high-pressing hosts.

De Gea, who for so long has been one of United’s most consistent performers, was left red-faced when he allowed Dasilva’s speculative shot from distance to slip underneath him and into the net, with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming he was fouled in the build-up.

Harry Maguire, Manchester United’s center-back, was then booked for a clumsy lunge on Dasilva, and while Mathias Jensen missed from the resultant free-kick, the Danish midfielder was celebrating two minutes later following another United mistake.

De Gea’s pass to Eriksen on the edge of the United penalty area led to Jensen stealing the ball before slotting low into the net to double Brentford’s lead.

After falling two behind to Brighton last week, it was another stern examination of United’s character, but it only got worse as Brentford struck twice in the space of five minutes to move four clear.

Mee nodded home at the far post to make it three before Mbeumo finished off a rapid counter-attack when he controlled Ivan Toney’s pass before curling the ball beyond a helpless De Gea to put the Bees four up after a scarcely believable 35 minutes.

Manager Ten Hag could barely have envisaged such a catastrophic start to his reign, and while there is still time for the Dutchman to transform their fortunes, the first two games of the season have underlined the daunting task facing the former Ajax boss at Old Trafford.

