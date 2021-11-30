Man risks life imprisonment for defiling 4yrs-old girl in Lagos

A 26-year-old unemployed man, Mustapha Baba, may spend rest of his life in prison should he be found guilty of defiling a four-year-old girl in Lagos State.

The suspect, who reside in Ayobo area of Lagos State was said to have had carnal knowledge of the minor in September 2021 when the victim’s parent were not around.

When the matter was brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the presiding magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, ordered that the suspect be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling the four-year-old girl.

The magistrate who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje, however, directed the Police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. She adjourned the case until January 25, 2022 for the DPP’s advice.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in September at his residence. He said that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the minor.

“The defendant lured the girl into his room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the mother of the girl noticed that her daughter had been defiled, she questioned her and the girl told her what the defendant did to her. The case was reported at the police station leading to the arrest of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offence violates Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

