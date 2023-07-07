Man kills schoolboy over verbal abuse In Ondo

The Ondo Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Oke Loya, for allegedly killing a secondary school student during examination in Arogbo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the deceased, Timibra Meretighan, was attacked by the suspect at the premises of Ijaw National High School, Arogbo while the students were writing their Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The suspect was said to have run into the school premises and started pursuing the students, and after many attempts caught the schoolchild, strangled him to death.

Realising the development, the school principal immediately alerted the police station in the community, in order to effect his arrest.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday, revealed that the suspect accused the students of calling him a madman.

The Police PRO noted that the Suspect had been arrested, adding that investigation into the incident has since commenced.

