Man kills pregnant fiancee, daughter during sundry arguments

A horrific double murder unfolded in the Ovbiogoe Community on Idiangbona Street when a man, Wealth Nnamdi, allegedly killed his pregnant fiancée, Osasu Isaac, and her three years old daughter, Miracle, during a heated argument.

As gathered, the couple, who had lived together for over three years, were preparing for their traditional wedding and a church ceremony, when they got into an argument which later escalated into blodshed.

Osasu, known locally as “Mama Hallelujah,” was pregnant with Nnamdi’s child and had been raising her daughter from a previous relationship.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene and remains at large as the Edo Police Command intensifies efforts to apprehend him.

Neighbors, alerted by a foul odor two days later, prompted the grim discovery of the decomposing bodies.

Eyewitnesses who were privy to the incident said the argument initially seemed unremarkable given the couple’s history of disputes, but silence followed by a disturbing smell raised alarm by March 18.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, on Tuesday, police from the Ekiadolor Division responded to the neighbor’s report at about 8:30 pm on March 18.

He said, “Upon arrival, officers discovered the room locked from the outside. When they forced it open, they found the decomposing bodies of the woman and her daughter. The woman had a deep cut on her head, suspected to have been inflicted with a machete, while the child was found lifeless on the bed.”

The police have since launched a full investigation and manhunt for Nnamdi, named as the prime suspect.

The police command has urged anyone with information on Nnamdi’s whereabouts to come forward to ensure justice for Osasu and Miracle.