Man kills neighbour over parking space in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man, Tolulope Olowu, after he allegedly killed his neighbour, who was identified as Pablo, during argument over parking space on their street in Lagos State.

Olowu was said to have stabbed Pablo during an argument on who should park his vehicle at the available space on Gbadamosi Street in First Unity Estate in Badore, Eti-Osa Local Government.

As the argument intensified, eyewitnesses narrated that the suspect brought a sharp object and stabbed Pablo who died later.

The spokesman for Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the tragedy, said that the argument occurred on Sunday and was less than an hour.

Hundeyin stressed that the deceased and the suspect “had a misunderstanding over parking of vehicle on the street.

“In the process, Tolulope allegedly stabbed Pablo with a knife in the stomach and he died on the spot.”

According to him, the suspect was promptly arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Langbasa Police Division, Lagos, on Sunday. The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at IDH Morgue, Yaba for autopsy”.

