Man kills friend over cash gift in Kebbi

A disagreement over a cash gift between two friends has ended in bloodshed after one fatally stabbed the other during a heated confrontation.

The victim was attacked with a knife to the neck and left bleeding heavily at the scene for many minutes before being rushed to a hospital, where medical experts confirmed him dead.

In a statement confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, yesterday, said: “In the course of preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to having stabbed the deceased with a knife on his neck as a result of a money argument at about 2:30 a.m.”

He explained that the police received a report of a man lying in a pool of blood and quickly mobilised officers and vigilantes to the scene.

“Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Central Market, mobilised a team of policemen and vigilantes to the scene and evacuated the victim to the hospital, where a medical practitioner certified him dead,” Abubakar added.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bello Amakwa, was arrested shortly after the incident, with the police confirming that the weapon used in the attack had also been recovered.

According to the statement, “The Kebbi state Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, condemned the violent act and advised young people to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“He directed the Divisional Police Officer to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation and prosecution”.