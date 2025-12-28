Man kills friend during housewarming party in Edo

The Edo police command has arrested a resident, Amadin William, for allegedly killing his Europe-based childhood friend, Eghosa Osarietinomwan, during the deceased’s house-warming ceremony in Oben community, Edo.

As gathered, the incident occurred on December 22, shortly after Osarietinomwan, who had returned from Europe for the Yuletide, hosted family and friends at his residence.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Benin, the state capital.

According to her, the suspect lured the victim into a nearby bush path and attacked him with a machete.

Ikoedem said the victim sustained deep machete cuts to the neck after stepping out during the celebration.

“He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was confirmed dead,” she said.

She disclosed that the suspect fled the community immediately after the attack but was later tracked and arrested in Benin City on December 27.

“The suspect, after committing the crime, absconded and went into hiding but was tracked and arrested,” she added.

The killing triggered anger in the community, with youths allegedly setting the suspect’s house ablaze in retaliation.

The police spokesperson confirmed that two persons had also been arrested in connection with the arson.

Ikoedem said investigations were ongoing and assured that those found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.