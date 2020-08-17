Report on Interest
under logo

Abeokuta, Ogun West at war over MAUSTECH location

The Guild

Four passengers die, two injure after car plunges into Ogun…

The Guild

Lagos Govt. begins chloroquine efficacy test on coronavirus…

The Guild
MetroNews

Man kills friend during argument in Kogi

By Ibe Wada

By Wada Maminetu Ibe
As gathered, the suspect and his friend, Lukman, were said to be at a lounge with other fun-seekers when an argument ensued and led to an exchange of a fight between them.
It was learnt that the suspect, a welder, during the fight smashed him to the ground, brought out a knife, and slaughtered his friend.
The Guild gathered that the action attracted bystanders to the scene but their effort could not prevent Dare from escaping from the scene.

Confirming the act on Monday, Kogi Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, told newsmen that the suspect was arrested at a hideout after committing killing his friend at Jackies area in Lokoja at about 9 p.m. yesterday.

” Dare and Lukman were hanging out in the area alongside other fun-seekers when an argument led to an exchange of blows between the two friend which led to the suspect overpowering his friend and with a knife, slaughtered him without thinking twice”.

” Other people around were said to have immediately called in policemen from the nearby A Division headquarters but Dare fled the scene before the arrival of the police but the manhunt launched by policemen later yielded result when Dare was apprehended in a house where he was hiding.” he added.

However, Aya disclosed that investigation into the incident had commenced, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as well  face appropriate punishment for his crime as soon as investigation is over.

Wada Maminetu Ibe 22 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.