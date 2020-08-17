Man kills friend during argument in Kogi

Confirming the act on Monday, Kogi Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, told newsmen that the suspect was arrested at a hideout after committing killing his friend at Jackies area in Lokoja at about 9 p.m. yesterday.

” Dare and Lukman were hanging out in the area alongside other fun-seekers when an argument led to an exchange of blows between the two friend which led to the suspect overpowering his friend and with a knife, slaughtered him without thinking twice”.

” Other people around were said to have immediately called in policemen from the nearby A Division headquarters but Dare fled the scene before the arrival of the police but the manhunt launched by policemen later yielded result when Dare was apprehended in a house where he was hiding.” he added.

However, Aya disclosed that investigation into the incident had commenced, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as well face appropriate punishment for his crime as soon as investigation is over.