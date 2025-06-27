Man kills co-tenant over affair with wife in Yobe

A domestic dispute over an alleged extramarital affair has turned deadly in Yobe State, where Dawa Yau, a 40-year-old resident, reportedly killed his co-tenant after accusing him of having a relationship with his wife.

The deceased, Faji Gana, a 35-year-old man, was sent to his early grave after being stabbed to death by Dawa during a heated confrontation over the alleged affair with his wife, Noja Yau.

The tragic event occurred during a confrontation between the two men in their residential compound, during which Noja’s husband allegedly struck his neighbor with a sharp object, leading to his untimely death.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the dispute which took place in Fulameri Village, escalated from a verbal altercation into a physical fight.

In the heat of the moment, Dawa stabbed Gana in the abdomen with a sharp object, inflicting fatal injuries.

One eyewitness explained that the 35-year-old man died at a specialist hospital where he was rushed after sustaining a deep wound inflicted by the angry husband, who had accused him of being romantically involved with his 25-year-old wife.

“He was bleeding heavily when we found him, and there was nothing more the doctors could do, even when we got to the hospital,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident by officers from the Yobe State Police Command.

An inside source confirmed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Many residents have expressed concern over the growing cases of domestic and interpersonal violence, calling for swift justice and greater public sensitization on peaceful conflict resolution.