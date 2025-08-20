Man kills brother’s wife over farmland in Zamfara

A 45-year-old man, Sadam Abdullahi, have been reported to have killed his younger brother wife for supporting the husband to contest the ownership of a family farmland with him in Zamfara.

Aside from killing the woman, Abdullahi also injured his brother, Hamisu and his son after attacking the family in their resident located at Miya village, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect allegedly confronted Hamisu, over ownership of a piece of farmland he had instructed the brother not to farm before unleashing the deadly attack.

It was learnt that the suspect attacked the younger brother’s family after realising that the victims have an edge over him on the farmland.

An eyewitness narrated to the guild that the fleeing suspect struck the young woman on the neck with a cutlass in her own pool of blood.

A residence disclosed that the younger brother and son who were attacked by Abdullahi were rushed to the General Hospital in Talata Mafara for treatment, while the deceased, Jumma Muntari, was buried in line with Islamic rites.

A top police officer attached to Zamfara command whop confirmed the attack disclosed that suspect fled the scene after perpetrating the act

The officer added that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the 45-year-old suspect and investigate him for prosecution over the offense allegedly committed.

“We are doing everything possible to track him down. He cannot escape justice,” he said.