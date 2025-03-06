Man kills 36yrs old wife during arguments in Ogun

A 36 years old housewife, Josephine Isaac, has been murdered by her husband during an argument in Agbure community, Ogun State.

Isaac was said to have died after been stabbed multiple times by her husband who had been on the run after perpetrating the act in the state.

Narrating how the housewife, who was pronounced dead by medical experts, met her end, the sister to the deceased, Blessing Isaac, said that the tragic event unfolded when Josephine and her husband, identified as Oju from Cross River State, engaged in a violent dispute.

The altercation escalated after the suspect stabbed Josephine in the neck and chest with knife, leaving her to bleed to death before fleeing the scene.

She noted that the victim was rushed to Ibiade General Hospital where medical personnel confirmed her demise, attributing it to the injuries.

To ensure justice, the Policemen attached to Abigi Division have taken over the crime scene, recovering potential exhibits to aid the investigation.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the Ogun Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, who condemned the act of domestic violence.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command is deeply saddened by the tragic incident of domestic violence that led to the murder of a 36-year-old woman, Josephine Isaac ‘f’, in Agbure Community, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.”

Odutola, who disclosed that manhunt for the suspect has commenced with the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Abeokuta.

She assured the public of apprehending the suspect and delivering justice to the family of the victim.

”The Command is actively pursuing the suspect, and we assure the public that justice will be served.”

Odutola urged residents to assist by reporting any information to the nearest police station or emergency lines.

She said, ”The Ogun State Police Command strongly condemns all forms of domestic violence and urges residents to seek peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms rather than resorting to violence. The public is advised to report any suspected cases of domestic abuse to the nearest police station or contact emergency lines for immediate intervention.”