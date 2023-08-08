Man jumps into lagoon from Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

Motorists on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge have been made to spend more travel time than expected after a yet-to-be-identified person was reported to have jumped into the lagoon from bridge in the state.

As gathered, the man was a dispatch rider who left his bike on the bridge and jumped into the lagoon.

It was learnt that many that saw him believed the dispatch rider was about to repair his bike but sudden was seen to have claimed the barricades and jumped into the lagoon.

Eyewitnesses narrated that efforts to prevent him on Tuesday proved abortive as traffic hawkers and passersby arrived the spot where he jumped seconds late.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident and assured Lagosians that all emergency agencies have been mobilised to the scene for search and rescue operations.

According to him: “Our men are there, controlling the crowd as other rescue teams arrive”.

