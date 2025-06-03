Man falls from 26 storey building in Oyo

A man, suspected to be a staff member of Odu’a Investment Company, has been hospitalized after falling from one of the upper floors of the 26-storey Cocoa House building located in Dugbe, Ibadan.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, drew the attention of business owners and commuters in the bustling commercial district, many of whom were left visibly shaken.

According to eyewitnesses, the individual, whose identity has yet to be disclosed—was seen falling from one of the top floors of the iconic structure around mid-morning, prompting urgent calls for emergency assistance.

“When it happened, I thought it was a large bird falling from the sky,” a witness recounted. “It wasn’t until the person hit the ground that I realised it was a human being. I was so shocked, I couldn’t even bring myself to record it on my phone.

“He first hit the rooftop beside the security post before landing on the ground. It was terrifying to witness,” he said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, owners and managers of the historic Cocoa House, confirmed the incident and stated that the man received immediate attention from emergency responders before being taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for urgent medical care.



Head of Branding and Communication at the company, Victor Ayetoro, who signed the statement, affirmed that the company is fully cooperating with relevant authorities currently investigating the incident.

“We are deeply concerned about the incident and wish to assure the public that all necessary measures are being taken, in collaboration with security and medical agencies, to determine the cause and ensure public safety,” the statement read in part.

While speculation continues among onlookers as to whether the man is a worker at the premises or if the fall was intentional, the exact circumstances remain unclear as investigations are still ongoing.