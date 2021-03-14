Man disarms, beats up robbers in Lagos

A Lagosian, George Bankole, has narrated how he disarmed some robbers that attacked him in Igbogbo axis of Ikorodu Local Government in the state.

Bankole, a resident of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, has handed over the locally-made pistol with live cartridges from the armed robbers to the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command for investigations.

The robbers were reported to have attacked Bankole at about 8 pm and dispossessed him of his mobile phone and bags during the operations that lasted for minutes.

As gathered, the victim, realising that the robbers were timid, held the leader of the gang with the gun and wrestled with him until he disarmed him. But he could not retrieve his phone and bag from the criminals before they fled.

Confirming the development on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the action occurred last Friday and that the law enforcement agency has commenced a discreet investigation to apprehended the perpetrators.

The statement reads: “In another development, a brave victim of armed robbery attack, George Bankole, m, of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, struggled with some armed robbers that robbed him in the area on 12th March, 2021, at 8 pm and recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them.

“The victim informed the police that the armed men disposed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped. He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and hand over the arms for further investigation. The Police operatives have however embarked on discreet Investigation into the matter”.