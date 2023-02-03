Man dies inside First Bank branch in Delta

Activities at a First Bank branch in Agbor, Delta State, have been reported to have been stopped after a man, who was allegedly waiting to get his Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) card, slumped and died.
As gathered, the tragedy occurred after the deceased, who had spent long hours in a long queue trying to obtain his ATM from the bank staff in compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy, suddenly goes unconscious and slumped.
Eyewitnesses narrated on Friday that the incident which has halted operations at the commercial bank inspite of the current cash crush occurred yesterday in the state.
It was learnt that the customer, before death, was still been promised by First Bank staff to fast-tracking their activities and attend to all customers.
But while the deceased customer was still holding tenaciously to this promise from the bank officials, he slumped at about 1:30 pm and all efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.
