Man dies inside First Bank branch in Delta

Activities at a First Bank branch in Agbor, Delta State, have been reported to have been stopped after a man, who was allegedly waiting to get his Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) card, slumped and died.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred after the deceased, who had spent long hours in a long queue trying to obtain his ATM from the bank staff in compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy, suddenly goes unconscious and slumped.

Eyewitnesses narrated on Friday that the incident which has halted operations at the commercial bank inspite of the current cash crush occurred yesterday in the state.

It was learnt that the customer, before death, was still been promised by First Bank staff to fast-tracking their activities and attend to all customers.

But while the deceased customer was still holding tenaciously to this promise from the bank officials, he slumped at about 1:30 pm and all efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.

An Eye-witness, Omole Mike, in a terse statement and picture shared on his official social media handle, disclosed that the man was later confirmed dead by medical experts.

He noted that the middle-age-man, in his determination to actualize his aim, stood for hours like every other customer who were waiting to be attended to by the bank’s staff.

He said: ‘Just now, at about 1:30 pm. Somebody collapsed and died in the First bank of Nigeria, Agbor Branch. The Date is on 02-02-2023. May his Soul Rest in Peace. It is well.’

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, for Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the deceased came to the bank to collect his ATM card.

Edafe noted that the deceased was at the bank to collect his Automated Teller Machine card before the unfortunate incident, saying, ‘He was not trying to withdraw cash; he came to collect his ATM card.’

The CBN had on Monday, January 20, 2023, instructed that banks should stop payment of new naira notes over-the-counter while encouraging bank customers to use electronic means for transactions.

