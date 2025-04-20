Man dies during wife’s 60th birthday celebration in Lagos

A joyous celebration turned into a moment of deep sorrow as a man identified as Adewale Ogunleye reportedly slumped and died during his wife’s 60th birthday party in Lagos. The incident occurred on Saturday evening at a popular event centre in the Ikeja area of the state, where family and friends had gathered to honour the celebrant.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased had been in high spirits throughout the event, dancing and interacting with guests before suddenly collapsing while giving a toast in honour of his wife. Efforts by guests and emergency responders to revive him proved abortive, as he was confirmed dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The atmosphere at the party quickly turned somber as news of his death spread among guests. The celebrant, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Ogunleye, was said to have fainted upon hearing the tragic news and had to be taken away for medical attention. Close relatives and friends were seen consoling each other in tears, unable to come to terms with the shocking turn of events.

Sources close to the family revealed that Mr. Ogunleye, aged 64, had no prior history of heart-related ailments and had been actively involved in the planning of the birthday celebration. His sudden death has left many puzzled, with some speculating that the stress and excitement of the occasion may have contributed to the unfortunate incident.

A family friend, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, described the deceased as a cheerful and loving man who was deeply devoted to his family. “He was full of life and joy yesterday. We are still in disbelief. It’s hard to accept that he’s gone,” the friend said.

The police have not yet issued an official statement, but the body has been deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) morgue for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Family sources say funeral arrangements will be announced after consultations.

Meanwhile, sympathizers continue to troop to the Ogunleye residence in GRA Ikeja to offer condolences and support to the grieving family. What was meant to be a landmark celebration has now become a tragic memory etched in the hearts of many.