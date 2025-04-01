Man dies during military, bandits clash in Sokoto

A 35-yers-old villager, Sule Ummaru, has been reported dead after been hit by a stray bullet during a clash between bandits and a joint enforcement team in the Tozai village in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State

Ummaru was said to have been struck by bullet while attempting to flee the scene of the chaos between a joint team comprising the Nigerian Army and Police against bandits in the council.

Although he was immediately rushed to General Hospital for treatment, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving care from medical experts at the facility.

The attack, which reportedly involved nearly 90 armed bandits arriving on motorcycles, was repelled by the military operatives who had received intelligence on the planned attack.

A local resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, recounted the ordeal, saying, “The bandits came in large numbers, shooting sporadically. People were running for their lives when the security forces engaged them. It was during the exchange of gunfire that Sule was hit.”

It was learnt that security forces responded swiftly, engaging the attackers in a fierce gun battle that ultimately forced them to retreat.

A security official confirmed, “Our forces responded swiftly and engaged the attackers in a gunfight. Their superior firepower forced the bandits to retreat, but sadly, a civilian was hit by a stray bullet.”

In response to the attack, security operatives have intensified patrols in the area to prevent further threats and ensure the safety of residents.