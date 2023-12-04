Man dies during Lagos building inferno

One person has been confirmed to have died and many others sustained varying degrees of burns when fire gutted a residential building in Adealu area of Lagos State.

The deceased man’s body was recovered by officials of the Lagos State fire service after they had doused the raging inferno in Alimosho Local Government.

The Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to the Lagos Fire Service boss, the fire engulfed the upper floor of a storey building with four flats but the quick intervention of emergency responders helped to curtail its spread.

However, one yet-to-be-identified male adult was a victim of the fire and was suspected to be dead as of the time the emergency responders got to the scene.

She said, “We received a distress call at about 04:56hrs of a fire outbreak at 49, Ogunjebe Street, Adealu Bus Stop, Dopemu-Agege, Lagos. It is a Fire met well alight at the upper floor of a storey building consisting of four flats of two bedrooms used as residents. The Fire was however confined to the rear flat at the upper floor where it emanated before eventually being put out.

“The building is a two-bedroom flat with household contents in it and one male adult was recovered.”

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained by the Fire Service team as of the time of filling this report.

“The supposed cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as fire fighting operation has been concluded while the investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire,” Adeseye noted.

Emergency responders at the scene of the fire included Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service.

Similarly, a diesel-laden truck also caught fire in the Ojota area but was brought under control by the fire service team with no casualties recorded.

“Meanwhile, the situation in Ojota is under control as the peddler truck conveying AGO inward Ketu that went on flame has been extinguished,” she concluded.

