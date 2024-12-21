Man dies during Lagos-Badagry expressway auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed a driver’s death during an auto crash near the Jackos Filling Station, Ola Oki Hospital area of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Unit Commander of the FRSC Badagry Command, Williams Manga, told newsmen in Badagry that two others were injured in the crash, which occurred at 12:38 pm.

“My personnel responded to distress calls at about 12:41 pm, just four minutes after the call.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a multiple collision.

“The accident involved a commercial truck, registration number AAA 541 YL; a Bajaj motorcycle without a registration number; and a Lexus SUV, registration number BDG 428 DW,” Manga said.

He explained that the accident involved 10 people, including eight men and two women.

“An adult male died in the incident, and two injured persons were rushed to the nearby Ola Oki Hospital.

“The body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives, who took him away,” he added.

The Unit Commander stated that traffic control measures were implemented at the scene to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles along the expressway and appealed to motorists to exercise caution on the road.