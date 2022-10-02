Man dies during fire disaster in Lagos

A 50years old man has been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Government through its fire and rescue service during an inferno that occurred in Bariga, Shomolu Local Government area of the state. The deceased was said to have been in the house when the building on 48, Jagunmolu Street, Bariga was gutted by a fire that started from an electrical surge.

The Director, Lagos State Fire, and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the tragedy on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen. Adeseye disclosed that body of the deceased man, who died in the inferno that started at about 03:20 am had been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit. According to her, it was, however, unfortunate that a male adult of about 50 years of age was recovered and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit. The fire service boss also disclosed that another fire disaster occurred earlier at 00:31 am at 19, Apata Street in Shomolu axis of the state.

Adeseye explained that the Shomolu incident involved four rooms and three shops in a bungalow building consisting of eight rooms and four shops.

“The Ilupeju and Isolo Fire Crews that both responded to the two separate emergencies met them well alight and lamented delayed calls as Fire had wrecked havoc before they were alerted to salvage the situations. “The preliminary investigation revealed negligence as the undercurrent causes of both Fires which led to electrical upsurge as reported shock was witnessed at Shomolu before the arrival of the Firefighters”.

