Man dies before stealing from electric pole in Ogun

The residents of Kobape axis of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital were reported to have been enveloped with fear after discovering a yet-to-be-identified man had died on their pole while cutting electric cables illegally in the community.

As gathered, residents were said to have been enveloped in fear after they woke up and discovered a motionless man hanging on the community’s transformer pole, and all efforts to get him down proved abortive.

On Sunday, the residents of the area, it was learnt, could not say when or why the man, who had died while vandalising the electric cable, decided to climb the pole.

Although they could also not prove that the deceased man was an official of any electricity generating or distribution company, while many said that the man must have climbed the pole to commit suicide by getting himself electrocuted, others opined that he might be on a mission to steal the cables.

A witness, who did not want his name mentioned, said: “We woke up this morning to see the corpse of the man on the electricity pole. The death of the man is mysterious; we don’t know how he died. Maybe he wanted to commit suicide or he wanted to steal cables, only God knows”.

However, the Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the man must have attempted to steal electricity cables, thus dispelling rumours that he was on a suicide mission.

“The man climbed the pole because he possibly wanted to steal the cables. I don’t think he wanted to commit suicide, because he had cut some of the cables.

“If he wanted to commit suicide, he only needed to climb the pole and hold the naked wire, but according to the information at my disposal, he had cut some of the cables. Maybe there was a sudden power supply while he was cutting the cables,” he said.

The police spokesman added that the remains of the deceased man had been removed by the police, while the case was being investigated to ascertain more details about him.

