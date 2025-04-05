Man dies after container crush six vehicles

At least a male passenger has been confirmed dead and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a fatal multiple-vehicle crash along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

The crash, which involved seven vehicles and 16 persons including 12 males and four females resulted in a male fatality and six injured persons who were two females and four males including a driver that sustained severe injuries during the auto crash around Cele Bus Stop.

As learnt, the injured victims were promptly transported to the hospital by the Lagos State Emergency Response Team, while the deceased was moved to the mortuary.

Vehicles involved in the accident include: a blue-colour Mack truck with number plate KSF 593 YA, three commercial buses popularly called Danfo with number plates LSR 02 YJ, JJJ 32 XV and FST 734 XZ, Suzuki Bus AFK 739 XA, Mercedes Benz Car FFF 779 TK, and a Toyota Highlander Jeep RBC 667 ML.

As gathered, the accident occurred at about 11:55 am on Saturday after the truck conveying to container experienced a brake failure and while traveling at an excessive speed on the expressway and fell on the six other vehicles.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde G. Hamzat, and the General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the tragedy to newsmen in the state.

Hamzat, who has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, advocates for stricter maintenance practices among commercial and articulated vehicle operators.

“We must prioritize routine vehicle checks, especially on critical systems like brakes. This crash is a sad reminder of the need for shared responsibility and caution on our roads,” he added.

Bakare-Oki reiterated that the imperative for articulated vehicle operators—especially those transporting containerized cargo—to subject their trucks to routine mechanical assessments, with particular attention to braking systems.

He further admonished all motorists to comply rigorously with posted speed limits and extant traffic laws established to safeguard public roadways.

According to him, the public is assured that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain full responsibility and forestall future recurrences of such preventable tragedies”.