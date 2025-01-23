Man City’s captain joins AC Milan after Marmoush’s arrival

Italian football club, AC Milan, has reached a deal with Manchester City’s captain, Kyle Walker, to sign the player on loan for the remainder of the season, as they push to win the Seria A and lift trophy after many season without the title.

The agreement between the English team and their Italian counterpart includes an option to buy the defender in the summer when the loan deal comes to an end.

Walker, who has made 316 appearances for City, will be travelling to Italy for a medical which determines his switch from the Premier league to the Seria A.

The full-back last featured for City against West Ham on 4 January, after which he told club’s manager, Pep Guardiola, he wanted to explore his options around a potential move abroad.

The 34-year-old prefers a move to Italy, rather than the Saudi Pro League where he was initially linked with by many soccer pundits.

AC Milan have also been linked with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford but registration rules in Italy mean they are only able to sign one player from the UK during the current transfer window.

Walker has been part of all six Premier League title wins at City under Pep Guardiola, having joined the club from Tottenham in 2017 in a £50m deal.

The right-back, who has 93 caps for England, was named City’s joint-captain in 2023 and was part of a five-player leadership group elected by his team-mates before the 2023-24 season.

City have made three signings so far in the January transfer window, spending about £123m.

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush joined from Bundesliga club Frankfurt for an initial fee of £59m on Thursday, following the signings of Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for £30m and Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for £33.6m.