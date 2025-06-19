Man City to pay £1m fine for often delaying kick-off

English football club, Manchester City, has been fined over £1 million by the Premier League management after investigations revealed that the team repeatedly delay kicking-off matches during the just concluded season.

Nine of City’s matches last season started or restarted late, with the longest delay coming before the second half of the Manchester derby in December 2024 which resumed two minutes and 24 seconds later than billed.

The Premier League on Thursday said City had accepted and apologised for the breaches, external, with the fines totalling £1.08m. They have 14 days to pay.

Last season the club were fined £2.09m for delaying 22 matches, and manager Pep Guardiola said he would try and make his team talks shorter.

A Premier League statement said: “Rules relating to kick-offs and restarts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs.

“It also ensures the broadcast of every Premier League match is kept to schedule.”

City are awaiting a verdict on 115 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

City were charged and referred to an independent commission in February 2023 following a four-year investigation.

It is alleged City breached its financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

City strongly deny all charges and have said their case is supported by a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence”.