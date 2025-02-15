Man City thrashes Newcastle 4-0 to boost league trophy chances

Days after suffering defeat against Real Madrid during the UEFA champions league play-off match, Manchester City has returned to winning ways, beating Newcastle United 4-0, to boost their English Premier league trophy chances.

The victory against Newcastle aided the Pep Guardiola’s side to takeover the fourth spot on the Premier League table, a development that reported the team’s hopes of playing next season’s champions league.

During the game played on Saturday, City’s new signing, Omar Marmoush, introduced himself as the club’s own ‘Egyptian king’ with a superb 14-minute hat-trick.

Marmoush, who joined City for £59m from Eintracht Frankfurt last month, clearly has a long way to go before he can get close to the authentic Liverpool version – but broke his scoring duck in style after four matches without a goal.

Just 13 minutes and 54 seconds separated the forward’s opener – taking advantage of Kieran Trippier’s failure to read a long ball from City goalkeeper Ederson – and his third when he swept home first time from 10 yards.

In between, Marmoush applied a neat finish to Ilkay Gundogan’s defence-splitting pass into the penalty area. This was the fourth-quickest Premier League hat-trick by a City player – Sergio Aguero netted the fastest with a nine-minute treble in 2015.

After Marmoush’s first-half fireworks, substitute James McAtee scored City’s fourth in the 84th minute following a flick-on from stand-in skipper Erling Haaland.

Even with a side shorn of defensive trio Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, it was a throwback to the ‘old’ City of recent years and the perfect warm-up to Wednesday’s do-or-die Champions League return with Real Madrid.

Guardiola will hope the knock Haaland sustained four minutes from time which triggered his early exit from the game does not prove to be too serious.

For Newcastle, defeat at Etihad Stadium was a familiar experience – they have now lost 16 successive matches at this ground and failed to score on their past six visits.