Man City thrashes Exeter City 10-1 in FA Cup match

Manchester City have emphatically beaten lower league club, Exeter City 10-1 to advance into the next round of the FA Cup.

Young midfielder, Rico Willians, scored a brace as well as a debut goal for new signee, Antoine Semenyo, to spark highlights of the biggest win for the Mancunians to reach the fourth round in a ruthless fashion.

Manchester City gaffer, Pep Guardiola, who served a one match suspension sitting in the stands, threw Semenyo in to the starting line-up after just over 24 hours of his £65 million move to City from Bournemouth after completing his £65m move from Bournemouth, the Ghanaian finishing with a goal and assist in the second half.

But it was Academy product, Max Alleyne, who set City on their way to the pummeling victory during the game at the Etihad on Saturday, by opening the scoring on 12th minute, sticking out a left leg to poke in a finish which crept over the line.

Just 12 minutes later, the Mancunians doubled their lead through Rodri, who captained the side. The Spanish midfielder smashed home a 30-yard thunderbolt, while Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater both netted unfortunate own goals before the break against Exeter.

The scoreboard became a miserable sight for Exeter in the second half as City racked up six more goals. Rico Lewis poked home from Semenyo’s cross and the Ghanaian rolled home a lovely finish after being put through, while Tijjani Reijnders’s curling effort, Nico O’Reilly’s header and Ryan McAidoo’s drilled strike ensured City advanced into the next round, the draw for which takes place on Monday.

The visitors, however, scored a consolation through 19-year-old George Birch, 19, but there was still time for Lewis to smash in the 10th.