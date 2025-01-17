Haaland signs 7yrs extension in Man City

English Football Club, Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034.With his previous contract due to expire in 2027,

Haaland’s new deal will keep him at Manchester City until he is 34 years old.

It was learnt the new contract represents a substantial increase on his previous £400,000-per-week salary, solidifying his position as the club’s highest-paid player.

The 24-year-old Norwegian had been linked with a move to Real Madrid, having scored 111 goals in 126 games since joining City in June 2022 from Borussia Dortmund.

Reflecting on his new deal on Friday, Haaland, said: “I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club.

“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep [Guardiola], his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.

“I want to keep developing, keep working to get better, and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

The striker’s new contract comes as City await the outcome of their disciplinary case brought by the Premier League.

Man-City, which could face a huge sanction if found guilty, has denied the 115 charges leveled against them.