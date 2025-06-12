Man City former captain joins Napoli ahead Serie A season

The Belgian midfielder, Kelvin Debruyne, has completed a move to Italian Serie A side, Napoli, on a free transfer following a 10-year spell with Premier League giants, Manchester City.

Debruyne, who announced his departure from the Mancunians this summer, rejected a deal to sign with Major League side, Chicago Fire, to ensure a link up with Antonio Conte following lots of encounters between the duo in the English league.

Announcing the new 33-year-old signee through an animated picture of the midfielder wearing a crown with the caption ”King Kev is here”, the Italian league champions disclosed that the 33-year-old will add creativity to the attacking prowess of the Naples side ahead of the forthcoming new season.

The midfielder, who completed his medicals in Rome, garnered 28 appearances for Man City and scored four goals last season.

In his 10-year stint at the club, the Belgium playmaker scored 72 goals in 285 appearances winning the side’s first UEFA Champions League, six Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup.