Manchester City have dropped points in their quest for the Premier League title following their stalemate at home against Brighton.

City played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton to drop further two points in their title race which appears to be falling apart after dropout points in there consecutive games, failing five points behind Arsenal with one more game played.

Erling Haaland scored from 12 yards just before halftime after winger, Jeremy Doku, was fouled in the opposition’s box but the Norwegian strike’s goal was cancelled after Kaoru Mitoma leveled up for the Seagulls on the hour clock.

Haaland powered home the penalty to record his 150th Manchester City goal and 35,000 goal scored since the Premier League inception in 1992, but Brighton, who were second best in the game, were looking to capitalise on City’s makeshift backline and eventually hit back through Kauro Mitoma who produced a lovely finish from the edge of the area..

Captain Bernardo Silva clipped the post in the second half as the hosts looked to stretch their lead, but Fabian Hurzeler’s men hit back through Kaoru Mitoma’s lovely finish from the edge of the area.

Pep Guardiola’s side host Exeter in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday while Brighton: tavel to Manchester United son Sunday