Ahead of next season’s premier league, English club, Manchester City, has reached an agreement with a German football club, Borussia Dortmund, to pay the total sum of £85.5 million for its Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland.

A breakdown of the funds showed that City would pay £51.1 million to Dortmund for the services of the 21-year-old striker while over £30 million includes agent fees, signing bonus, and other costs.

