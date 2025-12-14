Man City beat Crystal Palace to maintain league title chase

Manchester City have recorded a chasing win to put pressure on Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title following their triumph away from home over Crystal Palace.

Striker, Erling Haaland scored a brace for City either side of Phillip Foden strike to ensure Man City left London with all tree points and a clean sheet in their quest for win the English top-tier competition.

The Mancunians did their job in the capital but did not have it all their own way as Palace carved out the best opportunity early on, Yeremy Pino, breaking the offside trap from Adam Wharton’s dinked pass but only managing to strike the crossbar when one-on-one with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The hosts were creating chances without being able to apply the finishing touch and that lack of cutting edge proved costly as Matheus Nunes swung in a cross to the back post for Haaland to thump home a header four minutes before half-time.

England international Wharton came close to scoring at the start of the second period when a rasping strike rattled the foot of the post.

Tijjani Reijnders’ low drive was kept out by Dean Henderson before Phil Foden drove home a delightful finish and Haaland added a third late on from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 final score after Savinho was brought down by the Palace goalkeeper.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued to be ruthless having now won their last four league games, after an early season downslide in form and remain top scorers in the division this season with 37 goals.

Palace, themselves, will be left rueing the openings they had against City as they struck the woodwork twice but were ultimately well beaten during the game at Selhurst Park.

They have made their best start of a Premier League season and although this setback keeps them in fifth place, they are now winless in their last 11 home league games against City, a run that stretches back a decade.