Man bags 9months imprisonment over internet fraud

A Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, has sentenced one Kehinde Adelakun to nine months imprisonment over his involvement in internet fraud among others, an action said to have contravened Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Adelakun was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretext before Justice Taiwo Oluwatoyin.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Adelakun Kehinde Adewumi, sometime in August 2020, at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession email correspondence titled Credit Alert Transactions, wherein you falsely represented yourself as Alvine International Resources Ventures to be able to provide Bitcoin and was credited the sum of ten million nairas (N10, 000, 000. 00) in two tranches of five million naira each (N5, 000, 000. 00), which pretext you knew or ought to know to be false and committed an offence contrary to Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No 11 of 2011.”

As learnt, the convict was arrested on August 21 around Oniru axis of Lagos State by officials attached to EFCC Lagos Zonal Office after intelligence report and discreet investigations.

During the hearing, the prosecution counsel, Anita Imo, reviewed the facts before the court and tendered incriminating documents printed from the defendant’s Gmail account and urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

However, the defendants pleaded guilty to charge preferred against him and prayed for leniency.

In her ruling, Justice Oluwatoyin sentenced the defendant to nine months imprisonment with an option of fine pegged at N250,000.00.