Man bags 15 years jail term over contract scam

A High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced one Jamilu Yunusa to 15 years imprisonment after conspiring with two others, Inuwa Abdu and Habibu Inuwa, to defraud residents in the state.

Yunusa was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the court presided over by Justice Hadiza Suleiman, on a seven-count charge of advance fee fraud.

One of the charges reads, “that Jamilu Yunusa, Inuwa Abdu (at large) and Habibu Inuwa (at large) sometime in 2015 in Kano within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired among yourselves to do an illegal act to wit: obtaining by false pretense the sum of N200,000 from Nuhu Abubakar through Skye Bank account belonging to Inuwa Abdu with account number 3042263847 which was done pursuance to the said agreement.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Suleiman found Yunusa guilty and sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment, starting from the date of his arraignment in court.

The judge further ordered that the convict restitute the victims of all the sums in the charge or serve additional two years imprisonment.

Earlier during the trial, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to him, forcing the prosecution counsel to present witnesses, who tendered 10 exhibits, to prove that the convict conspired with Inuwa Abdu and Habibu Inuwa, to defraud the complainant.

As gathered, the convict with others claimed that he had a contract to supply pipes to Dantata and Sawoe construction company for a project in the state.

The anti-graft agency further argued that the suspects convinced his victims to help finance the contract by promising to share the profit with them.