Mama Boko Haram, two others bag 5yrs imprisonment over N71.4m fraud

LJustice Aisha Kumaliya of a High Court sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State has sentenced Aisha Wakil popularly called mama Boko Haram and two others Saidu Daura and Lawal Shoyode to five years imprisonment over N71.4 million fraud.

The judge was said to have sentenced the defendants without any option of fine after their charges were read to them in the language that they could understand.

The judgment was said to be the climax of a process that commenced on Monday, September 14, 2020 when the defendants were re-arraigned on a two count bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N71.4 million.

As disclosed by the social media handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency disclosed that they had secured the conviction of the defendants on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

