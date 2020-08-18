Malian soldiers stage coup, places President under detention

Troops in Mali have placed the country’s President, Ibrahim Keita, and Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, in a coup to prevent them from contesting for forthcoming election.
Reacting over the coup, chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemned news of the arrests, adding that he called on “the mutineers to cease all use of violence,” and asked the international community to oppose any use of force.
Keita has faced mass protests since June calling for his resignation over alleged corruption and worsening security.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse issued a brief statement calling for dialogue and urging mutinous soldiers to stand down.
The United States, France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) all condemned the mutiny.