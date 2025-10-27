Mali shuts schools over terrorists attacks

The Malian government has shut down activities in schools and universities due to a challenging fuel scarcity caused by terrorism activities of Jihad groups.

The terrorist group blocked fuel imports, causing distress in the country which included disruption of movement by staff and students, thus, leading to the lock down in the schools.

The Minister of Education, Amadou Savane, while announcing on state television, said that the shutdown will be held in all educational institutions until November 9, also adding that the government is doing everything possible to end the crisis for academic activities to resume.

For weeks, the Jihadist had hit Bamako, blocking tankers in major highways leading to the country bringing fuel through road transportation from neighbouring Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Long queues are experienced in the capital city, alongside the city’s usually crowded places being quiet. The incident has also led to low power supply and potentially a threat to security.

The Mali junta government urged its populace to remain calm as plans are ongoing to curb the anomaly.