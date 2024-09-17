Mali shutdown airport after gunmen attack military base

Bamako’s international airport has suspended operations after a nearby military facility came under attack by gunmen in Mali.



According to eyewitnesses, the Gunmen attacked a military police center in Bamako, exchanging gunfire and explosions after being confronted by the police.



It was reported that the military facility, situated in the Feladie district on the southeastern outskirts of the capital near the main airport, came under attack early on Tuesday morning.



Following the incident, a nearby high school closed “due to external events,” at the same time staff at the United Nations mission in Mali received a warning to “limit their movements until further notice.”



The military advised residents to avoid the area and await further official reports.



However, the Malian military government has reported that it thwarted the “terrorist” attack in the capital, adding the situation is now “under control”.



Mali’s military government, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, has been fighting rebel groups since overseeing a coup in 2021.



The country faces numerous armed groups, including separatists and those linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).



Despite breaking ties with European partners and former colonial power France, Mali has turned to Russia and its Wagner mercenary group for support.