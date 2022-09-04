Mali releases three detained Ivorian women soldiers on condition

Mali has released no fewer than three Ivorian women soldiers, who were among 49 Ivorian soldiers detained in the country after seven weeks on condition.

The soldiers were said to have been detained at the Malian capital Bamako’s international airport on July 10,2022

Mali’s junta on Sunday said that the soldiers had flown into the country without permission and were seen as mercenaries.

As gathered, Ivory Coast, which has repeatedly requested their release, says the soldiers had been deployed as part of a security and logistics support contract signed with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Both Malian and Ivorian state TV said three women in the group had been freed.

Mali is struggling to rein in an Islamist insurgency, which took root after an uprising and a coup in 2012 and has since spread to neighbouring countries, killing thousands and displacing millions across West Africa’s Sahel region and coastal states.

The military junta ruling Mali since August 2020 has been at odds with regional and international neighbours for failing to hold promised elections and delaying a return to constitutional rule.

