Mali junta approves 18months for transition government

Talks on speedy return of civilian rule in Mali after a military coup ousted the incumbent president, Ibrahim Keita, have begun yielding positive results as the junta has agreed to an 18-month transition government.

It would be recalled that talks had been ongoing on way forward in the wake of the August 18 military coup that overthrew the embattled president with Mali’s new military rulers earlier proposing a two-year transitional government led by a president chosen by the army, despite calls by West African leaders for elections within 12 months.

But, in a rather surprising announcement, the head of Mali’s military junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, said that the military was ready to establish an 18-month transition government in line with the yearnings of Malian people.

Briefing newsmen at the close of talks on returning the country to civilian rule on Saturday, Goita said that an expert group appointed by the junta had adopted a charter for an 18-month transition government, the president of which would either be a military officer or a civilian.

“We make a commitment before you to spare no effort in the implementation of all these resolutions in the exclusive interest of the Malian people,” Goita said.