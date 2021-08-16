Malaysian PM resigns amid power tussle, COVID-19 setbacks

Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, has formally resigned from his position after losing majority support in parliament amid political power tussle with opposition and coronavirus outbreak in the country.

While Yassin has resigned as the country’s prime minister, he would remain as the nation’s interim leader until a replacement is found.

Giving reasons for his decision, the former prime minister, in a televised speech on Monday, defended his record and accused rivals of trying to use the pandemic to seize power.

The now-caretaker premier claimed that his attempts to deal with the pandemic and to remain in office did not work because of parties who were greedy to grab power, rather than prioritising Malaysians lives and livelihoods.

Muhyiddin had in recent weeks came under heavy pressure to resign over his response to the Coronavirus pandemic, with record death and hospitalisation numbers being reported in spite of the three months lockdown.

Opposition parties had been joined by some members of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the party of Deputy Premier, Ismail Yaakob, in demanding Muhyiddin’s resignation.

Confirming that Muhyiddin could stay on as caretaker premier, King Abdullah said that staging parliamentary elections now would not be the best decision based on factors concerning the welfare and safety of the people due to the pandemic.

Elections were due by May 2023 at the latest, but Muhyiddin last week said they could be held by July next year. Muhyiddin had been due to face a confidence vote in parliament next month after coming under fierce criticism over his pandemic response.

In spite of the government imposed third lockdown in May, daily coronavirus case numbers had increased five-fold to around 20,000 while the country’s economy took another heavy hit after a 5.6-per-cent contraction last year.

Gross domestic product shrank by two per cent in the second quarter of 2021, measured against the first three months of the year, as announced by official last week.

Muhyiddin last year emerged as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister in the wake of a week-long power struggle following the resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.

He had also come under pressure to quit after the king recently accused the government of keeping him in the dark about plans to revoke decrees imposed during eight months of emergency rule, which ended in August.

While the king’s role was mostly ceremonial, his sign-off was needed for anything to do with a state of emergency. Muhyiddin said he had stuck to the rules but was accused in turn by opposition leaders and some of his own supporters of insulting the monarchy.

