Malaysia appeals FIFA’s suspension on fielding ineligible player

The Malaysia Football Federation has appealed a decision by the Federation of International Football Federation, FIFA, to suspend seven players of it’s national team over an eligibility scandal.

The Asian country stated that it was ready to agitate FIFA’s decision to suspend the players alongside a $440,000 fine, terming the incident as unknown wrongdoing.

The President of Malaysia Football Association, Yusouf Mahadi, said that the country is making a more in-depth preparation on the appeal, disclosing that the incident was a technical error.

”This appeal process is like a second round for us, so we are making better , more thorough and detailed preparations,” Mahadi said following Malaysia’s 5-1 drubbing over Laos in the Asia Cup qualifier.

”It was not done hastily or under pressure.”

FIFA had earlier accused the Asian country of submitting a false document claiming that seven of its players had the country’s ancestry, making them eligible to play.

The football governing body stated that an investigation was carried out on the information which showed that none of the players who helped in the 4-0 win over Vietnam in Asian Cup qualifier held in June had a parent nor any grandparent born in the country.