Malawian president loses re-election bid to Mutharika

President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, has been voted out of office following his defeat at the September 16 national election won by former president, Peter Mutharika.

The electoral commission announced the poll result yesterday disclosing that Chakwera pulled 33 percent votes to 56.8 percent for Mutharika, allowing the latter’s comeback for the presidential position after he was voted out in 2020.

Mutharika, who lost to the outgoing president in the last conducted presidential plebiscite now await to be sworn between seven and 30 days of the announcement of his victory.

The octogenarian pledged economic growth and an end to a foreign exchange shortage that has restricted imports of fuel and fertiliser posing huge challenge to the country which has over 70 percent people living under a daily $3 spending according to the World Bank’s benchmark.

Chakwera, after leaning his defeat said, “It is only right that I concede defeat out of respect for your will as citizens and out of respect for the constitution.

“It was clear that my rival Peter Mutharika has an insurmountable lead over me.

“In the days that remain, I want you to know that I am committed to a peaceful transfer of power,” Chakwera said.