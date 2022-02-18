Malawi records Africa’s first polio outbreak after four years

The World Health Organization has announced that Malawi recorded the first polio outbreak on the African continent after four years.

The organization stated that as the wild virus was existing in the world, there is a risk of it spreading rapidly to other parts of the continent if not well curbed and maintained.

Announcing the discovery of the virus on Friday, WHO regional director, Matshidiso Moeti, also stated the need for the immediate curb of the virus before it escalate any further.

“As long as wild polio exists anywhere in the world all countries remain at risk of importation of the virus” she said

Moeti, further assured that the organisation will support local health authorities in the south-east African country to ensure that the case remained isolated and did not spread beyond its current status.

As gathered, Polio is a contagious infectious disease and can cause paralysis and death. The wild type 1 poliovirus was discovered in a child in the city of Lilongwe, WHO said, adding that laboratory tests had shown that it had apparently been brought in from Pakistan. Except for Afghanistan and Pakistan, all countries in the world had beaten the wild polioviruses.

In Africa, the last case was registered in Nigeria in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

